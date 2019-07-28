BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two women were taken to a hospital after their electric scooters crashed into a hole dug for construction in downtown Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reports the e-scooters and their drivers fell into a 12-foot (3.6-meter) hole in an alley west of Capitol Boulevard behind a bank and a cafe.

Ada County Emergency Dispatch took a call on the crash just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson says the women were riding in an area where construction was occurring.

Jackson says barriers surrounded the hole but were not fastened. Jackson says the women may have lost control of their scooters and failed to go around the barriers.

One woman climbed out. The other was lifted out by firefighters. Only one scooter was found at the scene.

