BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Oregon, woman who died of septic shock following a breast infection in 2017.

The Bulletin reports the family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants.

After Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death, the lawsuit said. Galusha-Beck was 32 when she died on Jan. 17, 2017.

St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.