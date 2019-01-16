CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The body of a 66-year-old Brownsville woman was found more than a week after her pickup truck went into the Willamette River near Corvallis.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Suzanne Durheim’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon about a mile downstream from where the truck was located.
Durheim disappeared on her way to work in Corvallis Jan. 7.
Investigators believe she veered off the road because of icy conditions that morning.
Search crews and dive teams searched for her throughout the week.