PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A protester who spit at federal officers as they arrested her during a demonstration outside Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building last summer has been sentenced to six months of probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 22-year-old Cole Holland Buford was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault late last year.

Buford was one of hundreds of people who set up camp outside the ICE headquarters in Portland to protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy and the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

The ICE office closed temporarily during the protest.

Buford will be supervised by federal probation officers in Houston, where she is now attending community college.

Seven other protesters arrested last summer go to trial in March.

