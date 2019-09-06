PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a 26-year-old woman who died Thursday after firefighters rescued her from a burning apartment building in Portland last weekend.

The Portland Police Bureau says Sarah Oxenreider died at a hospital after the fire early Sunday. Firefighters responded to the blaze after emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls.

Police say firefighters rescued Oxenreider from the building and she was taken to the Emanuel Burn Center in serious condition.

Just before her rescue, another man jumped to safety from his second-story window. He was evaluated by medics and transported to Emanuel Hospital with minor injuries.

Homicide detectives and arson investigators are seeking tips from the public to help in the investigation.