ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman died when she fell while trying to cross a glacier.

Alaska State Troopers say 57-year-old Leslie Lahndt of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) was killed in the fall on Penny Royal Glacier in the Hatcher Pass area.

Lahndt, her daughter and a friend were hiking Sunday. Troopers say Lahndt slid several hundred yards down the glacier into rocks.

Lahndt’s daughter and the friend climbed down and verified that Lahndt had died.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter could not immediately recover the body because of inclement weather. A helicopter crew reached the site Wednesday and transported the body to the state medical examiner.