PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who claims she suffered major injuries while sledding down a snow-covered slope on an inner tube is suing Mt. Hood Skibowl for nearly $3.5 million.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Heather Frost-Eisenberg says the resort failed to create a large enough berm at the bottom of the hill to stop her from careening over it, through a nylon fence and down an 8-foot (2-meter) embankment onto a walkway below.

Her lawsuit was filed last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Frost-Eisenberg’s suit says she fractured three vertebrae, ribs, an elbow, her nose and some of her teeth at the resort’s “Cosmic Tubing” night on Dec. 30, 2017. The suit also states she suffered a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Skibowl’s general manager Mike Quinn declined comment because of the active litigation.

