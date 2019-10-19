PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The widow of an Oregon elk hunter has filed a $960,000 lawsuit against the man’s hunting partner following an accidental shooting.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a story on Friday that Vicki VanCleave, George VanCleave’s widow, filed the lawsuit against Richard Toubeaux in Baker County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says 76-year-old George VanCleave died Feb. 19 after Toubeaux checked to see if his rifle was loaded and it fired, the bullet striking and killing VanCleave.

The Baker County sheriff’s office investigated the shooting involving the two Baker City men that occurred about 50 miles southwest of Baker City and decided not to pursue charges after determining it was an accident.

Toubeaux didn’t return a message left by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

