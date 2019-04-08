By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has died after officers said she was hit by multiple vehicles on the Interstate 84 eastbound ramp in Portland, Oregon.

KOIN reports responded to a welfare check of an injured person on the ramp from eastbound I-84 to northbound I-205 at 3:05 a.m. Monday The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for several hours, but it reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a semi-truck was among the vehicles that hit the pedestrian. Officials said the semi didn’t stop and the driver may not have been aware that they were involved.

