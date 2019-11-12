SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a motorist while crossing a Salem street.

The Salem Police Department says Josephine Watkins was struck Monday evening as she was crossing Portland Road in a marked crosswalk.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 19-year-old driver stopped at the scene and was cooperative. Witnesses told police that warning lights at the crosswalk were not activated at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

