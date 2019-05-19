PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are crediting a woman with saving a man’s life after she stopped to see where skid marks led on a mountain road.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Laurie Bowers of Happy Camp on Saturday looked over a cliff and saw a red Jeep 50 feet (15 meters) below.

A single tree blocked the SUV from plunging another 1,000 feet (305 meters) down a steep ravine.

Illinois Valley Fire District spokesman Ned Booth says emergency responders found a man in the SUV in his 30s or early 40s.

He was hypothermic and had a badly fractured leg and internal bleeding.

He was airlifted to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The crash occurred off Grayback Road in southwest Oregon. The road connects Happy Camp and Cave Junction.

