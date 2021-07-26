SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene woman drowned at Foster Reservoir near Sweet Home on Sunday after slipping off a paddleboard.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney Couch, 36, was on a family outing and had been paddleboarding near a swim area at Lewis Creek Park when she slipped and fell into the water, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Couch remained underwater for several minutes before she was pulled to the surface by other swimmers. She was not wearing a life jacket, officials said. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious woman in the water at about 2 p.m. Couch was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Couch, a U.S. Army veteran, had been a deputy with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.

“Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us.”