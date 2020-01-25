PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 47-year-old woman who was sleeping near an apartment complex garage was run over and has died at a hospital, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were sent to an apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found an injured woman, Trecell R. Stinson, who told them she did not have housing and had gone to sleep in front of the garage door of the building.

The driver of the car told officers that when he came out to his car to go to work, he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump, stopped and called 911 after feeling another bump.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were initially not believed to be life-threatening but her condition worsened and she died later at the hospital, police said.

As of Saturday morning, no charges or citations had been issued, police said.