BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say a woman who was shot and killed in her car by officers Sunday morning had a gun and pointed it at law enforcement.

The shooting happened after police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was acting suspiciously and knocking on doors.

The police department said in a prepared statement that when the officers arrived, they found the woman sitting in a vehicle, and she pointed a handgun at them when they attempted to make contact.

The police department says the officers shot the woman, who died. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department.

The woman’s name has not been released.