ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla woman has been reunited with a cat that disappeared more than three years ago from its home at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that a woman at the base messaged Lynsey Ryan that a stray cat she had fed for months resembled a photo posted on Facebook missing-pets pages.
The feline was indeed Winter, the missing cat. A microchip implanted beneath its skin confirmed the identity.
Ryan, who now has Winter, first met the cat when it was rescued in 2014 from a Houston home.
Ryan, a rescue group volunteer, fostered the cat before finding it what she thought was a good home at the base.
The cat disappeared in 2015.