SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A woman was rescued after she fell through the wooden top of an old well northeast of Salem, authorities said.

Authorities responded Thursday to a property outside Scotts Mills and found a woman conscious, injured and hypothermic about 60 feet down into the stone-lined well, according the Silverton Fire District.

She was lying on a small outcropping partially submerged in water and as firefighters arrived, a neighbor used a rope and pulley to enter the well to keep the woman upright and ensure she didn’t become submerged in water.

A Salem Fire Department rope rescue team was called and they lowered a rescuer down, stabilized the women and hoisted her to the top of the well, Silverton fire officials said. The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The neighbor was also hoisted to the top of the well.