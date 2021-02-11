PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to perform community service and repay $46,000 in restitution for her role in a September protest in which the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland was damaged.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old Hannah Lilly pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and arson in connection with the events on Sept. 23, 2020.

Lilly admitted to aiding and abetting 21-year-old Cyan Bass, who is accused of setting fire to the Justice Center, the District Attorney’s office said.

For the criminal mischief conviction, Lilly received a year and a half of probation, 120 hours of community service, and must pay $46,000 in restitution to Multnomah County.

While on probation, Lilly is prohibited from “attending any demonstration that is declared an unlawful assembly or riot,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

Sentencing for Lilly’s arson charge has not been completed yet.

Bass is still facing both federal and local charges. He has pleaded not guilty.