BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County officials say a woman killed by gunfire Saturday in a Bend apartment and the man arrested in connection with her death were on a first date when she was killed.
The Bulletin reports 36-year-old Alan Porciello remains in jail, indicted on charges manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jenny Cashwell.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says Cashwell and Porciello had connected through the dating website PlentyOfFish and had communicated several times before agreeing to meet in person for the first time Saturday.
He says Cashwell picked up Porciello at his apartment and they went hiking at Pine Nursery Park Trail before returning to the apartment. That’s when authorities say Porciello shot Cashwell and called 911.
Hummel says investigators were still working to determine what led up to her death.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com