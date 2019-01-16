BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a report of shots fired north of Bend.
KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County deputies were called to a sparsely populated neighborhood at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says a woman was found lying in the street still alive but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Nelson says the person of interest wasn’t immediately taken into custody but wouldn’t say whether there was a standoff.
No further information was immediately available.
A Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating.