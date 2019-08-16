ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A driver died and another was injured in a crash near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Anchorage police say a woman in a small car shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday was westbound on International Airport Road.

She attempted a left turn onto Northwood Drive and was T-boned by a black Acura RSX traveling east at high speed. The crash pushed the first car into a pickup.

The crash killed the woman making the left turn.

The driver of the Acura was extricated and transported to a hospital. The pickup driver was not transported.

Names of the drivers were not immediately released.

Police are seeking additional witnesses in the case and asking for reports of the Acura being driven at high speed in west Anchorage before the crash.