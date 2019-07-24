GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet that came through the window of a dentist office in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says police responded to a shooting call Wednesday afternoon at Johnston Dental Offices.

Police say officers determined a gun had been fired from a vehicle as it moved through the driveway at the office.

Police say the round went through a window and grazed an elderly female patient in the torso. She refused medical treatment.

Detectives were working to identify the vehicle and suspect.