ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A young woman from China drowned while swimming in an Alaska river.

Alaska State Troopers say 18-year-old Yanting Jin died Monday night. Her hometown was not immediately available.

Troopers say Jin was swimming in the Moose River near Sterling on the Kenai (KEE-neye) Peninsula and she disappeared under the water.

Responders from Central Emergency Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife launched boat to search for her, along with private citizens with boats.

Divers from the Nikiski (nih-KIS-kee) Fire Department found Jin’s body.