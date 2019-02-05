Share story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating the shooting death of a woman along a downtown street.

Police just after 11 p.m. Monday received a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Cordova Street.

Officers found a woman dead in a vehicle. She had been shot in the upper body.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Police say they have no suspect information to release. They’re asking for information from the public, including surveillance video.

