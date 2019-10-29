NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the name of a 34-year-old woman found dead at a home Sunday on the Central Oregon coast.

The Newport Police Department says police found Alexandra Prezioso’s body in her Newport home. Police said Tuesday that an autopsy confirmed that she died of homicidal violence.

Police say officers found her after responded to a missing person complaint filed by a family member who had gone looking for her and found her home had been ransacked.

Police say a person of interest has been identified in Prezioso’s death but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is investigating.