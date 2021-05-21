PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman faces a bias crime charge after police say she shoved a child to the ground and told them she did it because of his race.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance at a retail store in Cedar Hills, KOIN-TV reported.

A deputy arrived and heard from witnesses that a woman had pushed a 9-year-old to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle, causing scrapes on his knees.

Lacy Lenahan, 31, told deputies that she specifically shoved the child because of his race and while in the store intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race, according to the sheriff’s office.

She used racially-charged, hateful and derogatory language throughout her conversation with deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Lenahan was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree bias crime, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on the case.