BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman’s death in a small Boise house fire is under investigation.

The Ada County Coroner’s office identified the woman as Janet Finney. A dog also died in the fire late Thursday morning.

Crews were sent to the home just after 11 a.m. They found Finney’s body and the body of the dog in a bedroom with the door closed.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but say it was contained to the bedroom and burned out on its own.