SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — A 71-year-old woman died when a fire broke out in her home in an assisted living community southeast of Albany in Sweet Home.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Carolyn Olivier-Pye was found in her unit within the Wiley Creek Assisted Living Community at about 4:28 a.m. Wednesday.

Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer says a neighbor smelled smoke, called 911 and then rushed to the home.

He says the neighbor used a garden hose on the fire until fire district staff members and police officers arrived.

Barringer says the fire was not suspicious and that it was believed to have been caused by smoking materials.

