ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman died and two others were injured in a weekend crash of a sedan and a dump truck, Anchorage police said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning. A sedan westbound on Seventh Avenue collided with the dump truck driving north on Bragaw Street.

A man driving the sedan and a boy inside the car were transported to a hospital with injuries that police described as “non-life-threatening.” The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.