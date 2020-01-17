KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a house fire in Klamath Falls. Klamath County Fire District 1 officials say the blaze with a possible person inside was reported early Thursday by people passing by.

Authorities say bystanders tried to get inside but were unsuccessful because of the extent of the flames.

KTVL-TV reports authorities found the body of 73-year-old Madeline Murray in the living room.

Authorities say a firefighter was taken to a hospital for injuries, treated and released. The fire department estimated about $80,000 worth of damage to the home and ruled it accidental.