NEWHALEM, Ore. (AP) — A woman was “crushed” by a large driftwood log after a sneaker wave hit the beach at Nehalem Bay.

KGW reports that the woman was sitting on the log Saturday when a sneaker wave hit, flipping the log on top of her. She suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Portland hospital.

Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue said the injury was a reminder that beachgoers need to not turn their backs on the ocean. Sneaker waves are large waves that can appear suddenly.