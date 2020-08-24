WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — A Warm Springs woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26, police said.

Warm Springs police said late Monday that Warm Springs Tribal authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the crash.

Authorities found a Nissan Sentra in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage and an SUV on its top, police said. A third vehicle was engulfed in flames, KTVZ-TV reported.

The Nissan driver and the 5-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said. Oregon State Police are doing a crash reconstruction.

A 10-year-old boy in the Nissan was flown to a Portland-area hospital. None of their names were released. The boy’s condition Monday wasn’t known.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Because of a recent increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways and the number of motor vehicle crashes in and around the Warm Springs Reservation, the Warm Springs Tribal Police will enhance traffic enforcement by increasing traffic patrols and issuing more citations for speed and unsafe driving conditions, the police department said.