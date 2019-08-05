PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland woman accused of fatally shooting her brother and injuring her aunt and grandmother Friday has made her first court appearance.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 30-year-old Tamena Strickland made no public statements Monday and didn’t enter a plea in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Around 40 people sat in the gallery. Family members and friends declined to comment after the hearing.

Strickland will remain held in the county jail on accusations of murder and attempted murder in the shootings of her 22-year-old brother, Deante Strickland, and the two other relatives.

Authorities have declined to identify them, but family members have identified them to The Oregonian/OregonLive as Tamena Strickland’s grandmother Shirley Strickland, and her aunt, whose name is also Shirley Strickland.

Portland State University confirmed that Deante Strickland was a basketball player at the school.

