BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County’s district attorney says he will stop prosecuting certain misdemeanors if county commissioners don’t staff a dozen more positions in his office.

The Bulletin reports that John Hummel said Wednesday will press Deschutes County’s three commissioners during the upcoming budget season for an additional $1.1 million to fund new staff, or else he would “significantly reduce” services offered by his office. Hummel said his office is understaffed and morale is low.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office received $7.9 million in the last funding cycle and maintains 56 full-time positions.

Hummel is requesting four prosecutors, two trial assistants, two victim advocates, one office manager and three other support personnel.