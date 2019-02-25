PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schools in the Portland area delayed start times as another round of winter weather hit parts of the Northwest.

Local school districts, including Portland, Reynolds, Hillsboro and Tigard-Tualatin announced two-hour delays on Monday due to the weather. Beaverton and Salem-Keizer are closed for the day.

KOIN reports the Portland/Vancouver metro area is expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to 2 inches (4.5 centimeters) by Monday afternoon. Areas toward the south, like Salem, could see more.