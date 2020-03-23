FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries said Monday it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and will adjust production as demand for the company’s products is rapidly changing.

The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida.

Essential activities for dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment will continue.

Production will stop this week and won’t resume until at least April 12, the company said in a statement.

“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said in the statement.

The company said it is providing base pay and benefits to employees for the first two weeks.