QUINCY — Metal roofing was blown clear from the top of the gymnasium of Ancient Lakes Elementary in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon during a windstorm that swept across Central and Eastern Washington, according to officials.

No one was injured, and first responders cleared the scene, said Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Kling with Grant County Fire District No. 3.

First responders were called to the scene before 4 p.m. for reports that the roof had blown off, and initial reports indicated that someone might have been trapped by the debris, Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert said Tuesday.

When responders arrived, the entirety of the gymnasium roof had been blown off. Most of it landed in the nearby playground, Kling said, but no one was injured during the incident.

©2020. the Columbia Basin Herald