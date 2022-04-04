WENATCHEE — A high-wind warning is in effect until Tuesday in Chelan and Douglas counties, where meteorologists expect sustained winds of 25-40 mph.

West winds in Chelan County and on the Waterville Plateau could gust up to 50-60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The high-wind warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service expects blown down trees and widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service advised the public to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, avoid windows and watch for falling debris and tree limbs.