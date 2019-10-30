COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Wildland firefighters worked to contain blazes across Western Oregon as windy conditions and low humidity gripped the state.

KVAL reports strong east winds caused wildfire danger levels to climb, the Coos Forest Protective Association said Wednesday. The agency says southwestern Oregon is experiencing a similar weather pattern as California, where multiple fires have destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

The Coos Forest Protective Association responded to four fires since Sunday, one of which the agency says was powerline related.

Firefighters in Lane County have brought two fires that started Tuesday under control.

Firefighters also contained a small blaze near Eagle Point Tuesday. Firefighters continue to work a small fire in Josephine County that started Saturday.

Fire crews are also working to control two somewhat larger fires in northwest Oregon east of Molalla and near Detroit. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been reported destroyed.