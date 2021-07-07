SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that broke out in southern Oregon’s mountains was spreading on Wednesday in windy, hot, dry conditions, prompting Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act that makes more state resources available to fight the fire.

The fire that broke out Tuesday is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, 10 miles northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River.

“Last night firefighters were only able to work on indirect firefighting tactics, strengthening roads and creating an anchor point, due to extreme and active fire behavior overnight,” Klamath County Emergency Management said in a press release.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“Southern Oregon is still recovering from last year’s devastating wildfires, and I will do everything in my power to ensure resources are available to contain the Bootleg Fire, as well as others that are burning across the state,” Brown said.

On Tuesday, authorities issued mandatory evacuations and Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act because of a wildfire that started Monday east of Roseburg.

As of Wednesday morning, that fire burning in grass and timber had grown to an estimated 2,395 acres and evacuations remained in place.