OLYMPIA — The threat of wildfires lessened in July because of cloudy, wet weather, according to Hilary Franz, the Public Lands commissioner. But that could all change in August.

Franz said the state has recorded more than 900 wildfires so far in 2019, compared with 400 to 500 in the comparable period last year. This year’s fire season started unusually early, with significant wildfires in March, and at one point Washington had the highest risk for wildfires in the nation.

But the dire predictions for July did not materialize, and the risk has now returned to normal levels, she said.

“We’ve been blessed in July with overcast skies and rain,” Franz said.

That’s expected to change in August, with the return of hot, dry weather.