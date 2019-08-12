SECESH, Idaho (AP) — Fire officials say crews are protecting structures in the small community of Secesh in west-central Idaho from a wildfire that is also threatening several other small communities in the area.

Officials say Monday that nearly 650 personnel are assigned to the 3.5-square-mile (9-square-kilometer) wildfire burning in heavy timber that started with a lightning strike on Aug. 4.

The lightly populated area is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the vacation area of McCall.

Officials say cooler weather with temperatures below freezing helped on Monday with crews containing 41% of the fire. But officials say warmer weather is expected.

Several roads in the area are closed except to those with property in the area. There is also a closure for U.S. Forest Service land, including popular trails and campgrounds.