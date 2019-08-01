BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire burning a few miles east of Boise is causing smoky conditions in the densely populated area.

Fire officials say the 150-acre (60-hectare) wildfire started at 1 a.m. Thursday and was burning near Lucky Peak State Park near Idaho Highway 21.

Officials say the steep terrain and wind are making it difficult to contain the fire that’s burning through brush and grass on public land. Crews are digging fire lines.

There is no estimated containment for the wildfire, and its cause is under investigation. No homes are currently threatened.