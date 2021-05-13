ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An ice jam has caused widespread flooding in the community of Buckland, in northwest Alaska, officials said Thursday.

“Most of the town has been inundated, and the access road to the airport has been cut off by the floodwaters,” said Scott Berg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.

The ice jam on the Buckland River is about a quarter-mile below the community.

National Weather Service and local officials anticipate the water levels will stay high and fluctuate a little until the ice jam breaks, said Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“The good news is that there’s not a lot of ice above the community, so it’s not anticipated that the jam will worsen, that water will just take some time to push that out into the ocean,” when it will allow the water level to drop, Zidek said.

It’s difficult to predict when the ice jam could break, said Crane Johnson, a hydrologist with the weather service’s Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center.

“It could be hours, could be a day or two,” he said.

Homes in Buckland are built on stilts, and officials reported that water levels have come up to the bottom of homes, but have not gotten into anyone’s homes very much, Zidek said. Four-wheelers and snowmobiles in low-lying areas have been covered in water.

Two families in the community of about 500 people on the state’s northwest coast have moved in with other family members or friends, but the community has not yet decided to open a shelter, hoping the ice jam would soon break, he said. Messages left with local officials were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The community’s water plant and distribution system were operational, and water has not gone over the city’s protective dike.

The city also continues to generate electricity. While there were reports of fuel tanks spilling over, Zidek said the main fuel storage facility remains functional.

“Their critical infrastructure doesn’t seem to have any type of major damage,” he said.

Buckland is an Inupiat Eskimo village about 475 miles (764 km) northwest of Anchorage.