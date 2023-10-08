Seattle’s second official Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being celebrated Monday in the city and beyond with gatherings, marches and traditional ceremonies.

The day recognizes the Indigenous and Native communities who have lived in the Americas for thousands of years. Federal and city leaders began officially observing the holiday instead of Columbus Day after President Joe Biden issued a proclamation formally commemorating the holiday in 2021. The holiday was officially recognized by Seattle along with Juneteenth the following year.

In Seattle, the city partnered with employee groups and tribal communities to plan a celebratory march starting at Westlake Park at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are welcome to bring drums and tribal flags.

Other events during the day include a gathering at noon in City Hall from the City of Seattle Native American Affinity Group and a celebration at 5 p.m. in the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center at Discovery Park.

IslandWood, an environmental education nonprofit, is hosting a celebration at 1 p.m. on the Bainbridge Island campus. The event includes a cedar weaving demonstration, drum song and dance, and craft making traditional clappers.

What’s open and closed Monday

On-street parking is free.

All locations of The Seattle Public Library and book returns are closed.

All locations of the U.S. Postal Service and many other federal government offices are closed. There will not be regular mail delivery.

Many banks and credit unions are also closed Monday. Most retailers will be open.

All Seattle recreation programs, community centers and teen centers are closed. Parks, boat ramps and golf courses are open.

The King County Superior Court, Clerk’s Office and District Court will be open.

King County Metro buses will run on weekday service. Water taxis will sail on a Sunday schedule.

Transfer stations are open.