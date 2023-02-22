An avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth killed climbers Sunday, making it the deadliest snow slide the nation has seen this winter and the deadliest in Washington in years.

Here is what we know.

What happened?

While climbing a couloir — a steep narrow gully — the lead climber in a group of six triggered the slab avalanche. Authorities suspect two of the climbers died immediately from the trauma of the avalanche and another died soon after. Another person caught in the slide suffered ankle and knee injuries. The injured climber and the two others who were not caught in the avalanche hiked down around 1,000 feet to their base camp near Colchuck Lake.

Around an hour after the first avalanche, three more avalanches crashed down the couloir, potentially burying two of those killed. Authorities know an approximate location of one of the bodies.

The seventh member of the group, who had stayed at camp, hiked 5 miles in deep snow and contacted authorities for help around 8 a.m. Monday.

Mountain rescue volunteers reached the base camp around 1:30 p.m. that day and were able to hike the remaining three people out of Colchuck Lake around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

What were the conditions?

The Northwest Avalanche Center had predicted moderate danger above and near tree line Sunday for the zone that includes Colchuck Peak, along with low danger below tree line.

The conditions quickly deteriorated in the Cascades that day, as a winter storm approached.

Who was in the group?

The victims are a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey.

The fourth climber caught in the avalanche, who survived, is a 56-year-old man, also from New York.

The two other men not caught in the avalanche are 50 and 36, from New York and New Jersey.

The seventh member of the party, who stayed at base camp, is a 53-year-old Maryland man.

The group was reportedly part of a climbing club in New York.

When will the bodies be recovered?

Not until it’s safe, said a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Mountain rescue volunteers determined conditions were too hazardous to continue to the couloir and attempt to recover the bodies.

Authorities plan to send a crew with staff from the Northwest Avalanche Center to assess the scene Wednesday morning, and hope to use air resources Thursday or Friday when winds calm and the sky clears.

When will we know more?

The Northwest Avalanche Center said it will provide updates as more information becomes available. Typically the agency posts full reports on avalanche incidents within a few weeks.

Staff reporters Paige Cornwell and Amanda Zhou contributed to this report.