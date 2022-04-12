What does it take to be considered a local to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest?

Is it hiking in the rain and loving it? Dressing casually for every occasion? Or is it spending at least half your life here, as respondents in a recent poll of Washington and Oregon residents suggest?

Knute “Mossback” Berger, editor-at-large of Crosscut and host of Mossback’s Northwest TV series on KCTS 9, believes it’s a little simpler than that.

In a letter from the 1880s that was sent to him by a reader, the author, who had recently moved to the Olympic Peninsula, wrote that if you had lived here a couple of years, you were considered a mossback.

“I think the idea behind it is that if you can withstand a couple of Northwest winters and the rain and the dark, you had earned your stripes,” he said. “My feeling now is some people come here and right away feel they are home and other people can live here 20 to 30 years and never feel that. It has to do with whether you are predisposed to like it and how you adapt.”

A recent Pemco Insurance poll of more than 800 Seattle and Portland-area residents found that while as many as a third of respondents considered themselves a transplant, the vast majority (83%) said they identify with a range of characteristics that are quintessentially Northwest.

Tops among the Northwest-y attributes is wearing casual, outdoorsy clothing, with 78% of Seattleites saying that if given the choice, they’d pick a puffy vest and jeans over a suit any day. In Portland, 81% said their wardrobes lean toward casual, outdoor clothing.

Berger said that while the Pacific Northwest has changed in some ways, not dressing to impress remains pretty universal, with people always dressed as if they’re ready to go if there’s a mountain emergency.

He tells the story of a former boss who had been born in London and lived all over the world before he came to Seattle.

“He walked in the first day in Seville Row pinstripes, wearing rubbers on his shoes and carrying an umbrella, and everyone was staring at him,” Berger said. “He looked around and it was all hiking boots and slovenly dressed people. Held out for five to six years before he dumped the rubbers.”

Additionally, Northwest residents say that you’ll find them mostly outdoors, despite the rainy weather. In the poll, 66% of Pacific Northwest residents claimed they participate in more outdoor activities than indoor ones when compared with their counterparts from other regions in the U.S.

The poll also found that rain doesn’t stop true Northwesterners from getting outside — and they don’t mind the wet either. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Northwest residents said they enjoy the stereotypical gray Northwest climate and 72% said they aren’t too bothered by the rain itself. And while many other regions of the country may whip out an umbrella when it starts to rain, you won’t find that behavior in the Northwest, as 62% of residents said they rarely or never use an umbrella when the skies open.

Even though there are certainly some characteristics Northwesterners agree are widespread across the region, others depend on the city residents call home. The poll found that when it comes to being friendly to newcomers, the Seattle Freeze may be a real thing. In Seattle, about two-thirds of residents (63%) agree at least somewhat that giving newcomers the cold shoulder is a typical Northwest trait.

Berger said there’s been evidence of the freeze for at least 100 years.

It happens in surges when the city grows quickly and lots of people move here: in the early 1920s, during World War II and the influx from California in the 1980s.

“You begin to see articles about how the place is really beautiful but the people aren’t as nice,” he said. “It’s real but it’s not real for everybody, and it’s not personal or about who you are. This isn’t the kind of culture where you are baking casseroles for the neighbors, and a lot of people would see that as minding your own business and a good thing.”