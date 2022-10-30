WENATCHEE — “Fear the devil and depart from evil” read one sign. “Drag queens ‘groom’ empathy” read another.

More than a hundred people gathered at the YWCA North Central Washington’s Drag Queen Story Hour for children Saturday in Wenatchee, most in support of the abruptly relocated event.

“I want my kids to know that it’s OK for people to feel different than ‘normal,'” said Andy Lynn, who brought his 9- and 12-year-old children.

The story hour, which featured drag queens in costume reading stories to children, was originally planned to be hosted at Pybus Public Market. But the market’s board of directors canceled the event Thursday after a surge of community backlash and subsequent security concerns.

Facebook posts Thursday and Friday objecting to the story hour garnered thousands of likes and comments, and hundreds of shares.

YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd said she and her staff received a barrage of hateful messages: more than 100 voicemails and more than 100 emails and in-person harassment at the YWCA Thrift Store.

“I think it’s easy to get lost in that,” Todd said. But she noted she was encouraged by the support shown Saturday.

“We believe that the majority of the community have the same values for more inclusivity and equity and community building and this is a good reminder that that is true,” Todd said.

About a dozen protesters held signs or demonstrated outside the YWCA, including Patti Morrison of Monitor and Linda Watkins of East Wenatchee.

“As Christians, I believe we are the hands and feet of Jesus. And I think the transgender LGBT people do not understand that Jesus loves them,” Morrison said. “They don’t feel accepted, because people would let them down, and I didn’t want to let them down.”

She added, “I wanted to pray for them today and have their eyes opened. I believe they’ve been deceived by Satan and his demonic powers.”

Watkins pointed to a recent Fox News segment on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in which its namesake host criticized drag queen story hours.

“The gist of it is, these children are being groomed to be sexualized and eventually all of this leads down to pedophilia,” Watkins said.

Grooming was a recurring theme among protesters and on social media.

Asked if he shared the concern, Lynn said, “Not at all. There’s no basis for it.

“It is insane that people — they latch onto these echo chambers online and just spout the nonsense that is told to them without actually doing their research.”

Drag queen Connie Hung described the concern as one of the biggest misconceptions about story hour and explained that while some drag shows feature adult content, story hour is a different performance with a different tone.

“We have to dress for the part that we’re asked to do,” Hung said, dressed as Disney character Maleficent from the 2014 film of the same name.

Another concern among protesters was that exposure to drag queens could cause children to lose their innocence. It’s a worry Lynn dismissed in comparison to more accessible influences.

“YouTube. TikTok. I mean, look at their cellphones — how is a children’s story going [to cause them] to lose innocence?” Lynn said. He added, “The books are cute and adorable … it’s not some sexualized thing.”

For Jackie, a transgender Wenatchee resident who declined to provide her last name, events like story hour help members of the LGBTQ+ community reach LGBTQ+ youth who might feel underrepresented.

“I know there’s the misconception that we’re like trying to push our identities on these kids and bring them into being trans adults, but it’s really just representing how you can grow up outside of the binary and you don’t have to face it alone,” Jackie said.

She continued, “We’re not here trying to turn kids trans — we’re here for the kids who are trans already to see that it is OK. They don’t have to be sad or they don’t have to be out on their own on the edges of everything.”

That’s how Hung felt as she grew up in Chelan.

She wants to normalize “that it’s OK to be you. And dressing up is just what it is: it’s dressing up and it’s a mere art form and I want to show that art is a great form of expression.”