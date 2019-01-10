ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Weather Service warned of hurricane-force winds with hazardous conditions for mariners in the North Pacific.
The agency’s Ocean Prediction Center said offshore winds Thursday could reach 80 knots, or 92 mph (148 kph), with waves to 50 feet (15 meters) or higher.
The storm was heading northeast toward Alaska’s Aleutian Islands but expected to weaken as it approached land.
As of 11 a.m., the storm center was about 1,500 miles (2415 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.
Marine forecaster Jim Nolt says the storm center was moving at 10 mph (16 kph) and could reach the Aleutians by Friday afternoon.
NWS forecaster Michelle McAuley in Anchorage said the main impact was predicted off shore.
Nolt says Aleutian communities could see winds to 50 knots, or 57.5 mph (92.5 kph).