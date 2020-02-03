PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a sneaker wave warning for the southern Oregon coast Monday, effective Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

The warning applies to Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, which is basically the Oregon coast south of Florence.

Sneaker waves are unexpected surges of water that often come during stormy conditions on the coast, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It’s easy for people on the beach to get caught up in the waves, which can drag people into the ocean or trap them under large logs and heavy pieces of driftwood.

In January, two children from Portland died after being swept into the ocean by what their family described as a sneaker wave. They were on an off-beach trail near Cape Falcon on the northern coast at the time the wave hit, which also injured their father.

The weather service said people should stay off beaches, jetties and rocks near the water while the warning is in effect.