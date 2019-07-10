ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Weather forecasters in Alaska have issued a red flag warning for a large portion of the parched state ahead of expected lightning storms that could spark new wildfires.

The National Weather Service says a red flag warning means “that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly.”

The Anchorage Daily News reports that the warning issued Wednesday by the weather service covers much of Alaska between the Alaska Range and Brooks Range, as well as southwest Alaska.

Dry thunderstorms are expected to form along mountain ranges between Wednesday and Friday.

Alaska Fire Service spokeswoman Beth Ipsen says the cumulative smoke from wildfires around the state has affected nearly every community except the North Slope.

There were 121 active wildfires burning in Alaska on Wednesday.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com